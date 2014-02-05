FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kabel Deutschland sticks with outlook after Q3 results
February 5, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Kabel Deutschland sticks with outlook after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German cable company Kabel Deutschland stuck with its full-year outlook after posting a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenues as it added more internet and phone subscribers.

Kabel Deutschland still sees revenues rising by 5-6 percent in its financial year through the end of March, with a core operating profit margin of about 48 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The company has also said previously that the pending takeover of the company by Britain’s Vodafone would hit full-year net income.

