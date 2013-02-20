Kabel Deutschland mum on potential bid by Vodafone

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland on Wednesday declined to comment on potential interest from UK-based mobile operator Vodafone to buy the German cable network operator.

Asked whether there has been any contact between the two companies in recent days, Kabel Deutschland’s Chief Financial Officer Andreas Siemen told reporters: “Since this question relates to rumours in the market I decline to comment.”

Last week a person familiar with the UK-based mobile company’s thinking said Vodafone is considering a bid for Kabel Deutschland to expand its services in Europe’s biggest economy.