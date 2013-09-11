Vodafone holds 19.88 pct of Kabel Deutschland as deadline looms

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone has secured close to 20 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland, meaning it needs more than 55 percent to be tendered on Wednesday for its 7.7 billion euro ($10.2 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed.

Including the shares already tendered, Vodafone and investors acting jointly with it held 17.6 million shares in Kabel Deutschland at 1530 GMT on Sept. 10, the British telecommunications company said in a statement.

Vodafone’s 84.50 euro per share offer for Kabel Deutschland runs out at midnight, but it will lapse if holders of less than three quarters of the German company’s shares agree to sell.