Thai Central Group to buy majority stake in 3 German luxury stores
June 9, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Central Group to buy majority stake in 3 German luxury stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest retail conglomerate Central Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Europe’s property firm Signa Group as part of its foreign expansion.

Central Group, controlled by the Chirathivats, Thailand’s third-richest family, will own 50.1 percent of The KaDeWe Group, while Signa will keep the rest, it said in a statement. Central did not disclose financial details of the deal.

The KaDeWe Group owns three department stores in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg, and it is among well-recognised premium and luxury department stores in Germany, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

