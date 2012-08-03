FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's KA Finanz not seeking more aid - CEO
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Austria's KA Finanz not seeking more aid - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” KA Finanz is not trying to get more state aid at the moment, Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler told reporters after the lender posted a 49.7 million euro ($60.4 million) first-half loss on Friday.

He said “there are no active efforts” to secure any additional support for KA Finanz, which got more than 1 billion euros in state aid in April in a fresh bailout prompted by writedowns on its Greek debt and exposure to credit derivatives.

Austrian magazine Format reported last month that KA Finanz was exploring the possibility of getting an extra half billion euros to cover exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.

KA Finanz, split off after Austria nationalised Kommunalkredit during the financial crisis in 2008, reduced its portfolio of risky assets by a greater-than-expected 3.1 billion euros in the first half. The portfolio stood at 16.2 billion at the end of June, it said. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.