Austria's KA Finanz not seeking more aid - CEO

VIENNA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” KA Finanz is not trying to get more state aid at the moment, Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler told reporters after the lender posted a 49.7 million euro ($60.4 million) first-half loss on Friday.

He said “there are no active efforts” to secure any additional support for KA Finanz, which got more than 1 billion euros in state aid in April in a fresh bailout prompted by writedowns on its Greek debt and exposure to credit derivatives.

Austrian magazine Format reported last month that KA Finanz was exploring the possibility of getting an extra half billion euros to cover exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.

KA Finanz, split off after Austria nationalised Kommunalkredit during the financial crisis in 2008, reduced its portfolio of risky assets by a greater-than-expected 3.1 billion euros in the first half. The portfolio stood at 16.2 billion at the end of June, it said. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)