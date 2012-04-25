UPDATE 1-Austria's KA Finanz gets new 1 bln euro state bailout

* Capital of “bad bank” cut to zero and then restocked

* 2011 loss 534 mln euros

* Former co-owner Dexia has to take hit

VIENNA, April 25 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” KA Finanz got more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in state aid on Wednesday in a fresh bailout prompted by writedowns on its Greek debt and exposure to credit derivatives.

A shareholder meeting approved the state support, which includes cutting its equity to zero to help absorb losses and an injection of fresh state funds, KA Finanz said.

KA Finanz was created after Austria nationalised Kommunalkredit during the financial crisis in 2008.

“The (2011) business year closes with a net loss of 534.4 million euros after extraordinary income of 609.5 million euros from a shareholder contribution and a surety granted by the Republic of Austria, which was recognised as income in the amount of 235.0 million euros,” it said.

The loss reflects impairment charges of 1.03 billion euros for Greek exposure, in line with previous estimates.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter has said the budget could handle an additional hit from KA Finanz. The finance ministry has estimated it can raise 900 million euros this year from a plan to let owners of some private pensions pay tax in advance at reduced rates. Critics say the estimate is too high.

As expected, the shareholder meeting approved wiping out the value of the bank’s shares and so-called participation capital and releasing 337 million in reserves. The state then injected 389 million euros of fresh capital.

That reduced the losses carried forward from 2011 and previous years to 85.8 million euros, it said.

KA Finanz’s core capital was 474 million euros at the end of 2011, giving it a core capital ratio of 7.3 percent, it said.

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, a former co-owner of Kommunalkredit, faces a 150 million euro hit from the recapitalisaion, which was originally announced in March.

Losses on Greek debt will tip state-owned Kommunalkredit Austria - the healthy part of Kommunalkredit - to a 2011 loss of around 140 million euros but it will not require more state aid, it has said.

Austria will also get a stake of more than 40 percent in ailing lender Volksbanken this week in a second bailout that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

Hypo Alpe Adria, which the state took over in 2009, might also need more help if it is unable to get rid of risky assets in its portfolio