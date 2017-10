JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kagiso Media Ltd : * Says made offer of 335 million rand to acquire three companies including Trinergy Brand Connectors, Experiential Marketing and EXP Momentum. it has also indirectly acquired 100% percent of the shares in Bulls Rugby Holdings * Says will acquire all shareholder loan claims against acquired companies for

an additional 10 million rand * Says expects to complete acquisitions by end January 2013