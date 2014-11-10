FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Kagoshima, Higo Bank agree to merge in Oct 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Kagoshima, Higo Bank agree to merge in Oct 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese regional lenders Kagoshima Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd said on Monday they have signed a basic agreement to merge, with plans to form a combined holding company on Oct. 1 next year.

A final agreement is due to be signed in March and both banks will be delisted on Sept. 28, 2015, they said in a statement.

The announcement was expected after the two banks said on Friday they were in merger talks, marking the second such move within a week in a fragmented industry that has been slow to consolidate. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.