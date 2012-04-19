S.Korea KAI shareholders to pick advisors for $1 bln stake in April

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) plan to pick advisors in April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company’s top shareholder said on Thursday.

“We expect to find a buyer this year,” Chin Young-wook, chief executive of state-run Korea Finance Corp, told a press conference.

The sale plan follows the defence and aviation equipment maker’s successful $522 million initial public offering last year.

The stake in KAI held by Korea Finance Corp is among a number of national assets that the administration of President Lee Myung-bak wants to privatise.

Hyundai Motor and Samsung Techwin also own 10 percent stakes in KAI.

Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is held by its special purpose companies.

Chin added that any foreign investor wanting to buy a more than 10 percent stake in KAI would need to obtain government approval under defence industry-related laws. ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)