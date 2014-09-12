FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaile Science and Technology to acquire Vanzo Communication for 860 mln yuan
#Communications Equipment
September 12, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kaile Science and Technology to acquire Vanzo Communication for 860 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd Hubei

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai-based Vanzo Communication for 860 million yuan (140.19 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 286.7 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZfMMm; bit.ly/1tGyOTU

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

