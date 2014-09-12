BRIEF-Kaile Science and Technology to acquire Vanzo Communication for 860 mln yuan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd Hubei

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai-based Vanzo Communication for 860 million yuan (140.19 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 286.7 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 15

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)