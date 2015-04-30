FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Kailong REIT plans $151 mln IPO in Singapore -IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

China's Kailong REIT plans $151 mln IPO in Singapore -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - China’s Kailong REIT is planning a S$200 million ($151 million) IPO on the Singapore stock exchange in July, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the transaction.

The REIT will be denominated in both Chinese renmimbi and Singapore dollars and will be the first dual currency REIT listing on the Singapore exchange, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. It will also be the first ever mainland Chinese company to issue a REIT IPO on the Singapore exchange.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the company.

For a story on the IPO drought in Southeast Asia, click

IFR said Kailong’s REIT assets will comprise business parks in Shanghai. Shanghai-based Kailong is the sponsor of the REIT.

CLSA, Macquarie and Religare are the banks on the transaction. Standard Chartered is the financial advisor.

$1 = 1.3216 Singapore dollars Reporting by S. Anuradha at IFR; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.