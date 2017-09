May 26 (Reuters) - Kaimei Electronic and Teapo Electronic :

* Says Teapo Electronic bought 7,791,000 shares of Kaimei Electronic during May 19 to May 26, raising stake in Kaimei Electronic to 46.2 percent from 40.5 percent

