FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer to raise its stake in Kairos, list the Italian group
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer to raise its stake in Kairos, list the Italian group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it would raise its stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to as much as 80 percent and will then list it on the Milan bourse next year.

Current shareholders in the wealth manager, including some of its executives, will maintain a significant stake in Kairos after the listing.

The plan aims to strengthen further Kairos’s presence on the Italian asset management sector and expand its business with institutional investors and its private banking activities, Julius Baer and Kairos said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.