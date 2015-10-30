FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China developer Kaisa says has made progress in debt restructuring talks
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

China developer Kaisa says has made progress in debt restructuring talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer Kaisa Group Holdings, the first Chinese developer to default on offshore bond coupon payments, has pushed ahead with a possible deal with offshore bondholders, a spokesman said on Friday.

Kaisa spokesman Smith Li also said an agreement with onshore bondholders could happen “as soon as possible”, without providing details.

Kaisa owes almost $11 billion in debt, of which $2.5 billion is owed to offshore creditors. Its bonds rallied on Friday on hopes a restructuring deal was near. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.