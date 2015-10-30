China developer Kaisa says has made progress in debt restructuring talks

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer Kaisa Group Holdings, the first Chinese developer to default on offshore bond coupon payments, has pushed ahead with a possible deal with offshore bondholders, a spokesman said on Friday.

Kaisa spokesman Smith Li also said an agreement with onshore bondholders could happen “as soon as possible”, without providing details.

Kaisa owes almost $11 billion in debt, of which $2.5 billion is owed to offshore creditors. Its bonds rallied on Friday on hopes a restructuring deal was near. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)