Kaisa's bonds jump after trading halt in Sunac shares

HONG KONG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bonds of troubled China property developer Kaisa Group jumped by as much as four points after rival Sunac China Holdings, which has been named in media reports as a potential buyer of its assets, announced a trading suspension.

Kaisa is struggling after a string of senior executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some of its projects in Shenzhen late last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.

Since these troubles began last month, Kaisa’s bonds have lost as much as two-thirds of their value. In recent sessions there has been a recovery though amid reports there could be a buyer of the company’s assets.

Kaisa bonds that are due to mature in 2017 < XS082836675=TE> are indicated at 72/76 cents on the dollar, a gain of about four points.

Earlier this week, financial news website Tencent Finance reported that Sunac, which last month terminated a deal to acquire a majority stake in developer Greentown China Holdings , is in talks to buy part of Kaisa.

The report said that Sunac carried out due diligence on Kaisa last weekend. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)