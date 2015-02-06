FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China developer Kaisa looking at all options for paying bond coupon
#Bankruptcy News
February 6, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

China developer Kaisa looking at all options for paying bond coupon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, which missed paying a coupon on a bond last month, is considering various options with respect to the payment, a company official said on Friday.

The company failed to make a $26 million interest payment on January 8 on its 2020 bonds, and is nearing the end of a 30-day grace period to stump up the funds.

“All I can say at this moment is Kaisa is looking at all the arrangements regarding to this matter,” Frank Chen, an investor relations official told Reuters over telephone.

But he denied a report on Debtwire that the company was “actively preparing” to make the payment.

“I haven’t been informed by management that we are going to pay and I didn’t tell any reporter or any investor Kaisa is going to repay those payments.” (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

