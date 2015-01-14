FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades Kaisa to one level above lowest rating
January 14, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Moody's downgrades Kaisa to one level above lowest rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded its ratings on troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa’s bonds, dealing a fresh blow to the company which is struggling to meet its debt obligations.

The company is now rated by Moody’s at “Ca”, one level above its lowest possible rating.

“The ratings downgrade reflects our expectation of weaker recovery prospects for Kaisa’s bondholders,” said Franco Leung, senior analyst at the ratings agency.

“The increased level of legal actions against the company will further disrupt its operations and will erode its asset values.”

Kaisa’s woes began late last year when it said government officials in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen had unexpectedly blocked the sales of units at some of its property developments.

That was followed by the abrupt departure of a string of executives, including its chairman, and then a missed coupon payment on one of its offshore bonds last week. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

