China developer Kaisa set to skip coupon payments this week

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Troubled Chinese property company Kaisa group is set to skip coupon payments due this week even as bondholders are still considering its restructuring proposal that is expected to halve the firm’s interest burden and help stabilise operations.

A debt restructuring plan put forward last week by Kaisa includes a proposal for interest to be paid in cash only after 2017.

That implies the $16 million coupon on 2017 bonds due on Wednesday and a $35.5 million coupon on 2018 bonds due on Thursday is likely to be missed. There is a 30-day grace period for payment of each coupon.

“Interest will be accrued as principal (at the Company’s option) ... for first 2 years post restructuring (”PIK Period“),” said the company in an exchange filing referring to the Payment in Kind (PIK) period. “Interest will be paid in cash after the PIK Period.”

The company did not respond to an email asking about the coupon payment.

Last week, at a conference call organised by law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which is representing Kaisa offshore bondholders, creditors pushed for better debt restructuring terms, such as a guarantee for their bonds from Sunac China which has proposed a takeover of its rival.

“Kirkland does not expect the next coupon (due 18 Mar) to be paid, but rather accrued and capitalized to the principal,” said a note from Lucror Analytics.

Kaisa’s bonds are trading in the high 50s cents on the dollar range, at which price returns are similar to those implied by the restructuring terms, analysts said.

The company unveiled a plan for $2.5 billion of its offshore and convertible debt, under which the maturity on six sets of bonds would be extended by five years and coupons slashed although there would be no reduction in principal. (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)