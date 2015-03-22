FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China developer Kaisa says to consider bondholder feedback
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

China developer Kaisa says to consider bondholder feedback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Struggling Chinese property developer Kaisa Group said on Sunday it will consider feedback from a group of bondholders holding more than 50 percent of its debt after the group rejected a proposal by Kaisa to restructure its $2.5 billion debt, calling it “very unfair.”

The group of investors plans to hire a financial adviser to help with discussions on the restructuring, Kaisa said in a securities filing on Sunday.

Kaisa is negotiating with its bondholders to avoid becoming the first Chinese developer to default on its offshore debt. Failure to reach a deal could scupper a takeover deal by Kaisa’s larger rival Sunac China Holdings.

Kaisa’s “current liquidity situation requires that the relevant parties quickly agree to the terms of any revised proposal,” the company said in the filing, reiterating previous comments urging a speedy resolution. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.