Kaisa group default woes could worsen financing conditions for junk-rated China property borrowers:s&p
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Kaisa group default woes could worsen financing conditions for junk-rated China property borrowers:s&p

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese property developers rated below investment grade could face financing difficulties if Kaisa Group were to default on its debt obligation, Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

Kaisa, downgraded to SD or selective default category, missed a deadline to make a $26 million interest payment on its bonds due to mature in 2020. It has until Feb. 9 to pay that coupon or else become the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its offshore debt.

“Developers with already-weak liquidity and high refinancing needs in the next 12 months may face a funding crisis as financing sources could be steered toward more stable players,” said Christopher Yip.

Kaisa’s debt woes at one point shaved not only two-thirds of the value of its bonds but also affected sentiment in the rest of the sector with bonds rated below investment grade hit the hardest. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
