China's Kaisa pays coupon on bonds due 2020 - notice

HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China’s Kaisa Group has finally made a $26 million interest payment on one of its bonds, bringing relief to investors who feared it would become the first Chinese property developer to default on its foreign debt.

Kaisa has paid the coupon just before a 30 day grace period to pay the money was up, after missing the scheduled payment deadline on January 8, according to a notice sent to bondholders that was seen by Reuters.

“The Principal Paying Agent has informed the Trustee that it has on 5 February 2015 received a sum of $25.6 million,” the notice said referring to the half-yearly interest for the period between July 9 and January 8.

The 2020 bonds carry a coupon of 10.25 percent. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)