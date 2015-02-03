Shimao reopens bond market for China's junk-rated developers

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shimao Properties has become the first Chinese property developer to launch a high yield bond since the sector was rocked by problems at Kaisa Group.

Shimao attracted a $6 billion order book within hours of launching its seven-year bonds on Tuesday. However the indicated yield of about 8.5 percent is estimated to be 100 basis points higher than what it would have paid in early December, suggesting the sector is set for significantly higher funding costs.

Kaisa, a homebuilder based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is struggling to meet its debt obligations following the abrupt departure of a string of senior executives, and a local government block on its property sales.

The case has raised fears that other developers could run into similar problems, while ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have both warned the sector is likely to face difficulties in the coming months to refinance debt.

Analysts said the fact the launch was happening at all was positive, though the industry still faces significant headwinds, particularly given rumours China’s corruption clamp down is turning its sights to real estate developers.

“We are cautious on the China high yield property sector as it remains vulnerable to speculation about corruption investigations and property locks and we think it makes sense to buy higher quality credits,” said Mark Reade, an analyst at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.

China’s property developers have become increasingly reliant on the international debt market for funding in recent years, accounting for 61 percent of all high-yield bonds issued by Asian companies, excluding Japan and Australia, in the U.S. dollar market in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shimao is likely to find it easier than many other junk-rated developers to find demand for its bonds, with a stronger credit profile than most of the rest of the sector. This latest bond is not callable for four years, meaning the company can not redeem it until its fifth year of issuance.

Kaisa is currently in a 30-day grace period after it missed the January 8 due date for a $26 million coupon payment on its bonds. Investors are expecting the coupon will be paid after the company concluded a 2.37 billion yuan ($380 million) asset sale deal at the weekend. [ID: nL4N0VC3CH] (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)