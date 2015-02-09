FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of struggling Chinese developer Kaisa jump as trade resumes
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of struggling Chinese developer Kaisa jump as trade resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group surged as much as 32 percent in resumed trade on Monday after Sunac China Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a HK$4.55 billion ($586.9 million) stake in the embattled company.

Kaisa has been struggling after a string of senior executives left unexpectedly, authorities blocked sales at some of its projects in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen late last year and it missed a coupon payment on one of its bonds.

Shares of the company rose to as high as HK$2.1 in early afternoon trade. The stock had halved in a one-month plunge before trading was suspended in December. ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.