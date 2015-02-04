FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunac China agrees to buy 49.3 pct stake in Kaisa -report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 4, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Sunac China agrees to buy 49.3 pct stake in Kaisa -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Developer Sunac China Holdings has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in struggling Chinese property firm Kaisa Group Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing an interview with Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin.

Sunac is buying the stake from the family of Kaisa’s former chairman Kwok Ying Shing, who resigned suddenly at the end of last year, the report said. Sun told Bloomberg there is a 50 percent chance the deal will go through.

Kaisa, a homebuilder based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is struggling to meet its debt obligations following the abrupt departure of several senior executives and a local government block on its property sales. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.