UPDATE 1-Sunac China agrees to buy 49.3 pct stake in Kaisa -report

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Developer Sunac China Holdings has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in struggling Chinese property firm Kaisa Group Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing an interview with Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin.

Sunac is buying the stake from the family of Kaisa’s former chairman Kwok Ying Shing, who resigned suddenly at the end of last year, the report said. Sun told Bloomberg there is a 50 percent chance the deal will go through.

Executives at Sunac China’s Tianjin headquarters were not immediately available for comment. Kaisa executives were also not immediately available to comment.

Kaisa’s bond prices jumped by 15 to 20 points following the report, as investors hoped Sunac will prove to be a white knight for the Shenzhen-based homebuilder.

Kaisa is struggling to meet its debt obligations following the abrupt departure of several senior executives and a local government block on its property sales.

It failed to make a $26 million interest payment due on one of its bonds on Jan. 8. If it does not make that payment by the time a 30-day grace period expires on Feb. 9, it will become the first Chinese property company to default on its offshore debt.

News of Sunac’s possible acquisition comes after it agreed over the weekend to buy some of Kaisa’s assets in Shanghai.

