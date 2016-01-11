FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China developer Kaisa offers creditors cash to accept debt restructuring plan
January 11, 2016

China developer Kaisa offers creditors cash to accept debt restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group, the first Chinese property developer to miss debt payments to overseas creditors, has offered a one-off payment to creditors that consent to a debt restructuring proposal, sweetening an offer made two weeks earlier.

Kaisa, in a statement late on Sunday, said it will pay up to 1 percent of the principal amounts owed to creditors that consent by Jan. 24, and 0.5 percent to those that consent in the two weeks following.

The Shenzhen-based developer owes around $2.5 billion to offshore creditors out of almost $11 billion worth of debt.

On Dec. 24, it announced a restructuring support agreement (RSA) in which it offered to exchange all outstanding debt for higher-yielding, longer-term alternatives.

The prices of Kaisa bonds rose slightly after the announcement, with debt maturing in 2018 rising a quarter of a point to 68.75.

“There is very little (bond trading) volume going through as people are doing their homework to see if they want to sign the RSA and accept the proposal,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Foreign creditors rejected Kaisa’s last proposal to restructure offshore debt in March. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

