FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunac China buys 49.25 pct stake in Kaisa Group - filing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 5, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sunac China buys 49.25 pct stake in Kaisa Group - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Developer Sunac China Holdings has acquired a 49.25 percent stake in struggling property company Kaisa Group at an average price of HK$1.80 per share, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

Sunac bought 2.53 billion shares, taking the total deal value to HK$4.55 billion ($587 million), the filing said. Earlier this week, Kaisa said that its chief executive had resigned, dealing a further blow to the embattled property developer.

Kaisa’s shares last traded at HK$1.59 each. ($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.