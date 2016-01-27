China developer Kaisa says authorities lift sales ban on most Shenzhen units

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group said the local authorities had lifted a sales ban on the bulk of its properties in its hometown Shenzhen, a move that would help the indebted Chinese developer’s restructuring efforts.

Kaisa, which became the first Chinese developer to default on offshore bond coupon payments in 2015, said in a statement the project area blocked by Shenzhen authorities from sales dropped by almost two-third since November 10 and the area frozen by courts shortly after its financial difficulties became public has decreased by almost half.

The authorities had blocked most of Kaisa’s Shenzhen projects blocked since December 2014 and courts have frozen its assets nationwide at the request of its lenders, but by mid-2015 company had resumed sales in at least eight cities.

In its statement, Kaisa said onshore liabilities amounted around 33.3 billion yuan ($5.06 billion), including 16.4 billion yuan granted by China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd and CITIC Trust Co for the restructuring.

It also in a separate statement said 53 percent of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the offshore debt claims have been submitted as of Tuesday in support of the restructuring plan. ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)