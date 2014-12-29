FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China property developer Kaisa says senior executives quit, shares halted
December 29, 2014

China property developer Kaisa says senior executives quit, shares halted

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd was halted before the market opening on Monday, pending a statement.

The company announced late on Sunday that two senior executives had quit.

Vice Chairman And Executive Director Tam Lai Ling and Chief Financial Officer Cheung Hung Kwong resigned from their positions with effect from Monday to devote more time to their personal career development, Kaisa said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (bit.ly/1Bevjbx) It gave no further details regarding their resignation.

Kaisa shares have lost nearly half their value this month. The developer said a week ago that Shenzhen authorities had blocked the sale of unsold units in some of its property projects and that the move would have an adverse impact on its cash flow. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

