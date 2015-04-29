FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum sees 15 pct growth in automotive revenues
April 29, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum sees 15 pct growth in automotive revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp :

* Kaiser Aluminum sees 15 percent growth in revenue from shipments of automotive extrusions in 2015, driven by the ramp-up of production for Ford Motor Co’s F-150 model.

* Total automotive revenue in the 12 months ended March 31 reached $95 million, up from $91 million in 2014

* Kaiser sees 6-8 percent growth in revenue from sales of aluminum products for the aerospace industry. It expects its aerospace shipments to reach a record-high in 2015.

* Total aerospace revenue reached $435 million in the 12 months ended March 31, up from $430 million in 2014

Source: Presentatiat bit.ly/1Eq9us6 ; earnings call (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

