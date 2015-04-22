S&P raises outlook on Kaiser Permanente's debt rating

April 22 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised its outlook on California-based health insurer Kaiser Permanente’s debt to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’, affirming its ‘A+’ long-term rating.

"The outlook revision to positive reflects Kaiser's sharp growth in membership in 2014 after many years of stability, combined with ongoing strengthening of its already-robust financial profile," the ratings agency said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1JcVK8m) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)