UPDATE 1-Kaiser Aluminum 1st-qtr beats Street estimates
April 25, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kaiser Aluminum 1st-qtr beats Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $1.09 vs est $0.75

* Q1 sales up 34 pct to $365 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp’s first-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations, driven by higher volume and improved pricing.

January-March profit rose to $27 million, or $1.38 per share, from $11 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 cents per share.

Net sales rose 34 percent to $365 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share, on revenue of $352.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Foothill Ranch, California-based company, which has a market value of $922.4 million, closed at $49.20 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

