Regulator rejects amended offer for supermarket chain Kaiser's - Focus magazine

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s competition watchdog has rejected concessions offered by the country’s biggest supermarket group Edeka to win approval for its planned acquisition of grocery chain Kaiser‘s, weekly magazine Focus reported on Saturday.

Retail group Tengelmann said in October it would sell Kaiser’s to Edeka, but Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has voiced concern such a deal would limit competition in cities like Berlin and Munich, giving Edeka a market share of more than 10 percent in some places.

It also risked limiting competition in purchasing, the regulator has said.

According to Focus, Edeka had offered to cut the number of stores it would buy as part of the deal to about 350 from 451, hoping to salvage the deal ahead of an April 7 deadline.

The Cartel Office, Edeka and Tengelmann were not immediately available for comment.

Karl-Erivan Haub, boss of Tengelmann which also owns home improvements chain OBI and discount fashion group KiK, has warned that a rejection of the deal could mean the end of Kaiser’s as he saw no prospect of turning around the group as a standalone business.