Kakao says to sell 250 billion won worth of convertible bonds
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 11, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Kakao says to sell 250 billion won worth of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korean chat app operator Kakao Corp said it will issue 250 billion won ($218.98 million) worth of convertible bonds via a private placement to two local brokerages.

Kakao, in a regulatory filing late Monday, said the conversion price for the bonds will be 120,014 won per share. The stock closed at 97,800 won per share on Monday.

The operator of KakaoTalk, South Korea’s top mobile chat app, said in March it was considering convertible bonds to address financing needs related to its 1.9 trillion won acquisition of music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc. ($1 = 1,141.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

