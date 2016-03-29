FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Kakao says it is considering issuing convertible bonds
March 29, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Kakao says it is considering issuing convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean messaging app operator Kakao Corp said on Tuesday it is considering issuing convertible bonds in order to pay back bridge loans taken out earlier this year to fund an acquisition.

Kakao, in a regulatory filing, said it is considering various financing options including convertible bonds, but nothing has been decided yet.

Kakao said earlier this month it borrowed 800 billion won ($687.43 million) in short-term loans to fund its acquisition of music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc . ($1 = 1,163.7600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

