FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kakao says shareholders approve merger with Daum Communications
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 27, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Kakao says shareholders approve merger with Daum Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top messaging application operator Kakao Corp said on Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the planned all-stock merger with local web portal operator Daum Communications Corp.

The approval was an expected outcome for the deal that allows Kakao Corp to circumvent a potentially time-consuming IPO process with a backdoor listing.

Kakao shareholders, which include chairman Kim Beom-su and Chinese Internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, will own about 60 percent of the enlarged company.

Daum’s shareholders were also expected to vote in favor of the merger at a separate shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Daum will issue 43 million new shares to Kakao shareholders based on a valuation of 72,910 won per share, according to regulatory filings, valuing South Korea’s No. 1 messaging application operator at 3.1 trillion won.

1 US dollar = 1,014.9000 Korean won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.