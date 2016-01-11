FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kakao says to acquire control of Loen Entertainment for $1.6 bln
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
January 11, 2016 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kakao says to acquire control of Loen Entertainment for $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean chat app and web search operator Kakao Corp said on Monday it will acquire a 76.4 percent stake in music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc for 1.9 trillion won ($1.57 billion) to boost its service offerings.

Kakao, in a statement, said the acquisition will partly be funded through a 754 billion won rights issue to an investment holding firm of private equity group Affinity Equity Partners and SK Planet Co Ltd. The Affinity-controlled firm holds a 61.4 percent stake in Loen, while SK Planet owns 15 percent of Loen. ($1 = 1,209.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.