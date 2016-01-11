Kakao says to acquire control of Loen Entertainment for $1.6 bln

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean chat app and web search operator Kakao Corp said on Monday it will acquire a 76.4 percent stake in music streaming service provider Loen Entertainment Inc for 1.9 trillion won ($1.57 billion) to boost its service offerings.

Kakao, in a statement, said the acquisition will partly be funded through a 754 billion won rights issue to an investment holding firm of private equity group Affinity Equity Partners and SK Planet Co Ltd. The Affinity-controlled firm holds a 61.4 percent stake in Loen, while SK Planet owns 15 percent of Loen. ($1 = 1,209.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)