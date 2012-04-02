FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Kakuzi Ltd FY 2011 pretax profit jumps
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

Kenya Kakuzi Ltd FY 2011 pretax profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sales up 13 percent

* Earnings per share up 75 percent

* Share price up 2.6 percent

NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi Ltd’s 2011 pretax profit rose 65 percent on a year earlier due to a favourable exchange rate and strong tea and avocado prices, lifting its share price.

Kakuzi, which is also a major pineapple producer, said its pretax profit rose to 920.1 million shillings ($11.08 million)from 558.6 million shillings in 2010, while sales rose to 2.38 billion shillings from 2.11 billion shillings.

The company declared a first and final dividend for the year of 3.75 shillings per share compared with 2.50 shillings in 2010. Earnings per share rose 75 percent to 28.06 shillings.

At 1133 GMT, Kakuzi shares were up 2.5 percent, trading at 79.50 shillings, on a low volume of 600 shares, with analysts saying the price was expected to rise further, based on its price to earnings ratio.

$1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Richard Lough and Andrew Callus

