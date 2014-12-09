FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Korean Air says executive involved in cabin incident gives up role
December 9, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Korean Air says executive involved in cabin incident gives up role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show executive steps down as head of in-flight service after company corrects earlier statement that she resigned)

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Korean Air Lines Co executive has stepped down from her position as head of in-flight service, the airline said on Tuesday, after causing a plane being pushed back from a gate to return in order to expel a flight attendant.

Korean Air has apologised for the incident on Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in which Heather Cho, who was a vice president in charge of in-flight service, took issue with a crew member for substandard service.

Cho, who is the daughter of the airline’s chairman, Cho Yang-ho, will remain a vice president of the company, it said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Clarence Fernandez)

