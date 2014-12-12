FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
December 12, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Korean Air chief apologises for daughter who delayed flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of Korean Air Lines apologised on Friday for an incident involving his daughter who delayed a flight last week because she was unhappy about the way she was served nuts while seated in first class.

Cho Yang-ho said he would have Heather Cho removed from all posts at the company’s affiliates following her resignation as vice president at the South Korean flag carrier where she was responsible for in-flight service.

“Regardless of the (ongoing) probe by the transport ministry and prosecutors, I will have Heather Cho step down from not only vice president at Korean Air but all posts at affiliates,” Cho said at a news conference at the company’s headquarters. (Reporting by Ju-min park; Editing by Michael Perry)

