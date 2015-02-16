Indonesia's Kalbe Farma recalls 2 drug products on quality concerns

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk said on Monday it has recalled two drug products across the country due to quality issues.

On Feb. 12, Kalbe recalled an entire batch of anaesthetic Buvanest Spinal and two batches of Asam Tranexamat Generik, the company said in a stock exchange filing after the stock market closed. Asam Tranexamat is used for cardiovascular and hematopoietic treatment.

“The company had done this (the recall) as a quality control procedure and a form of preventive responsibility to give maximum protection to consumers,” Kalbe said.

Kalbe shares ended down 3.7 percent, underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which fell 0.9 percent. “The rumours about the products had started spreading earlier in the day,” a Jakarta-based trader said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)