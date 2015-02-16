FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Kalbe Farma recalls 2 drug products on quality concerns
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 16, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Kalbe Farma recalls 2 drug products on quality concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk said on Monday it has recalled two drug products across the country due to quality issues.

On Feb. 12, Kalbe recalled an entire batch of anaesthetic Buvanest Spinal and two batches of Asam Tranexamat Generik, the company said in a stock exchange filing after the stock market closed. Asam Tranexamat is used for cardiovascular and hematopoietic treatment.

“The company had done this (the recall) as a quality control procedure and a form of preventive responsibility to give maximum protection to consumers,” Kalbe said.

Kalbe shares ended down 3.7 percent, underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which fell 0.9 percent. “The rumours about the products had started spreading earlier in the day,” a Jakarta-based trader said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.