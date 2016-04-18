FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Sponsors circle Germany's Kalle
April 18, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

LPC-Sponsors circle Germany's Kalle

Hannah Brenton

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Private equity sponsors are circling German sausage casings maker Kalle ahead of a final bid deadline next week, four banking sources said.

Silverfleet Capital is seeking a buyer for the business, which has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 50m, the sources said.

IK Investment Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are among the bidders looking at buying the business, one of the sources said.

Silverfleet, IK Investment Partners and CD&R declined to comment.

Bankers are lining up debt packages of around 4.75 times leverage for senior debt-only packages, one of the sources said.

However, some proposed debt packages also include second lien debt, which is unsecured in the capital structure, and would push leverage north of 5 times, two of the sources said.

The mid-market financing could be underwritten or become a bank club deal.

Final bids are due on April 25, two of the sources said.

Silverfleet bought Kalle in 2009 for 212.5m from Montagu Private Equity.

The Wiesbaden-headquartered company, which can trace its history back to 1863, recorded turnover of around 263m in 2014, according to its website. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

