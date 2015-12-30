FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-KaloBios Pharmaceuticals files for bankruptcy
December 30, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-KaloBios Pharmaceuticals files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to ‘KaloBios Pharmaceuticals’ from ‘KaloBios Pharmaceutical’)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which fired its controversial chief executive, Martin Shkreli, earlier this month, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the District of Delaware.

The drugmaker listed both its assets and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

The move comes on the heels of KaloBios’ appeal of the Nasdaq decision to delist its shares. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

