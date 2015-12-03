FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shkreli's KaloBios buys rights to Chagas disease drug program
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 3, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Shkreli's KaloBios buys rights to Chagas disease drug program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which recently appointed controversial head of Turing Pharmaceuticals Martin Shkreli as its CEO, said it was acquiring worldwide rights to a compound being developed for the treatment of Chagas disease.

The company’s shares rose 42 percent to $41.78 in extended trading.

KaloBios will be purchasing the rights to the drug, Benznidazole, from privately held Savant Neglected Diseases LLC for an upfront payment of $2 million, regulatory milestones and a royalty based on product sales.

There are currently no approved treatments for Chagas disease in the United States or Europe. However, Benznidazole is approved in Latin America as the standard of care for Chagas Disease.

Chagas disease spreads through the droppings of a small beetle known as the Kissing Bug and primarily attacks the heart, ultimately causing heart failure and death. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.