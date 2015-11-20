FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shkreli leads group to buy 70 pct shares in KaloBios, named CEO
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Shkreli leads group to buy 70 pct shares in KaloBios, named CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it appointed Martin Shkreli as chief executive after the controversial investor led a group of investors to buy 70 percent of the drug developer’s outstanding shares.

Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and other investors have committed to an equity investment of at least $3 million in KaloBios and additionally to a $10 million equity financing facility, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

Shkreli will continue as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals and the two companies will operate independently, KaloBios said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
