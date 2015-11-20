Shkreli leads group to buy 70 pct shares in KaloBios, named CEO

Nov 20 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it appointed Martin Shkreli as chief executive after the controversial investor led a group of investors to buy 70 percent of the drug developer’s outstanding shares.

Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and other investors have committed to an equity investment of at least $3 million in KaloBios and additionally to a $10 million equity financing facility, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

Shkreli will continue as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals and the two companies will operate independently, KaloBios said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)