Kalobios says Nasdaq to delist stock
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 9:20 PM / in 2 years

Kalobios says Nasdaq to delist stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it had been notified by Nasdaq that it will delist the stock using its “discretionary” authority.

The drugmaker last week said it had fired Martin Shkreli as its chief executive on Dec. 17, the day he was arrested on charges of a securities fraud.

Kalobios said it had not determined whether it would appeal the Nasdaq decision.

Shkreli, who has become the poster child for the issue of soaring prices for prescription medications, has already stepped down as CEO of private drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc, in addition to resigning from KaloBios’ board of directors.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
