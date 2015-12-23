FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-KaloBios says Nasdaq to delist stock
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 10:25 PM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-KaloBios says Nasdaq to delist stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday that it had been notified by Nasdaq that its stock would be delisted using the exchange operator’s “discretionary” authority.

The Nasdaq cited the criminal indictment and arrest of the company’s former CEO Martin Shkreli; the arrest and indictment of Evan Greebel, KaloBios’ former outside counsel, and a civil complaint by the U.S. SEC against Shkreli and Greebel in its notification.

The drugmaker said on Monday that it had fired the controversial Shkreli on Dec. 17, the day he was arrested on charges of a securities fraud.

Shares of the company - which has not determined whether it will appeal the decision - have not traded since Thursday.

The deadline to request an appeal is Dec. 28, and if KaloBios decides to accept the ruling, the stock will be suspended from trading on Dec. 30.

Shkreli has been accused of running a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and Retrophin Inc , a company he headed before he took the helm of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Shkreli stepped down as Turing CEO on Dec. 18.

KaloBios had named Shkreli as its CEO on Nov. 20, after Shkreli and a consortium of investors bought about 70 percent of the company’s shares.

Nasdaq also said KaloBios had failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30, constituting an additional basis for delisting.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.