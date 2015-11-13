FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-KaloBios to wind down operations, liquidate assets
November 13, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-KaloBios to wind down operations, liquidate assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc is winding down its operations, a week after the drug developer said it was looking at strategic options.

Shares of the company, valued at about $3.7 million, slumped 66 percent to 30 cents in after-hours trading on Friday.

The company’s interim Chief Executive Herb Cross said it was highly unlikely that exploring strategic options could generate a viable transaction within the time frame, given the company’s limited cash resources.

San Francisco-based KaloBios said it was discontinuing development of two blood cancer drugs, one of which was in a mid-stage study.

In January, the company had stopped the development of its drug for lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients after the treatment failed a mid-stage study.

The company said it had engaged restructuring firm Brenner Group to help liquidate its assets.

KaloBios said it had repaid its outstanding loan of about $6.6 million to MidCap Financial, a secured lender.

Up to Friday’s close of 90 cents, the stock had fallen 94 percent since January. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
