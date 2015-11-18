Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO buys 1.2 mln KaloBios' shares

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Drug developer KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares rose five-fold in extended trading after Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Chief Executive Martin Shkreli bought 1.2 million shares of KaloBios.

The shares were bought at prices ranging between 61 cents and $2.43 each on Monday and Tuesday, after the company said it would wind down its operations and liquidate assets.

Kalobios had 4.1 million outstanding shares as of August 7, according to the latest regulatory filing. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)