Jan 6 (Reuters) - KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would discontinue the development of its drug for lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients after it failed in a mid-stage study, wiping off more than half of its market value.

The drug, KB001-A, failed to buy patients more time before taking antibiotics for their worsening respiratory tract symptoms.

KaloBios and Sanofi SA ended a collaboration on the drug in July. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)